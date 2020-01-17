Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Ready to enrol in Rohit Shetty's Darr Ki University? Watch first promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi show is back with season 10

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with the tenth season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sharing a glimpse of season 10, the makers released less-than-a-minute clip. TV actors such as Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna can be seen in the promotional clip.

Colors TV took to Twitter to share the first promo of the show with the caption“Aa gaye hai professor #RohitShetty Darr ki University lekar. Dekhiye inhe #KKK10 mein.''

In the promotional clip, the Golmaal director is seen entering a premise where celebrities dressed in school uniforms are seen chilling together. A snake is seen crawling on a pillar and a lion walking the corridors before everything comes to a standstill. The joyous mood changes when Rohit Shetty enters. ''Welcome, I am the professor of this Darr Ki University and I love hearing the screams of fear,'' he says as he announces his arrival.

Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterji, RJ Malishka and comedian Balraj Sayal are the contestants of this season.

This is the sixth time Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show. Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted a few seasons. The reality show is an adaptation of the American television show Fear Factor.

The show is scheduled to air from February 22 this year, on Colors.

For the unversed, choreographer-turned actor Punit Pathak won the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.