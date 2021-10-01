Follow us on Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN BLOG KBC13: Amitabh Bachchan shares pics of his 'broken' toe, continues to work despite 'excruciating pain'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his official blog and dropped a picture of his fractured toe as he continues to work despite all odds. Sharing a glimpse of his Navratri special episode, Big B is seen sporting a camouflage 'sock like' shoe for protecting the damaged and broken toe. Despite the fact that his toes are fractured he can be seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm. He can be seen laughing in his pictures. Amitabh Bachchan looked breathtaking in a white kurta-pyjama with a bandhgala jacket.

He wrote: "and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe...soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check...and more...a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be..."

Amitabh added that his toe has been taped with another finger to provide it the required support for healing. ".. the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating...the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet...so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as 'buddy taping'...buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks." Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty, Tabu grove to 'Ruk Ruk Ruk' song, recall their 25-year friendship

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-reality shows on the small screen. The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who leaves not just the contestants but also the audience awwstruck with his aura. It's always a delight to watch him dancing both on-screen and off-screen. Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi graced the Friday special episode of KBC 13 this week.

