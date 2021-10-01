Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan posts throwback pics from his modelling days, says 'would love to go back in time'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a perfect throwback moment on Friday. He dropped a priceless picture from his archives from his modelling days. Big B took his fans down memory lane with a collage of two snapshots from his youthful photoshoots, revealing that he desires to go back to those days. Amitabh Bachchan looked dapper in two pictures, where he is seen dressed in a formal black and grey outfit and another one in multi-coloured trousers and a black T-shirt carrying a duffle bag. "...would be so nice to be back to such days..but..," he wrote.

Soon after the post, fans flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Actor Rohit Roy commented, "My life is centred around those days, Amit Ji. My entire existence is a sum total of those days."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's throwback picture, here:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared an unseen throwback picture, where he's seen spending some fun time with his family. In the frame we have a young Amitabh kicking a football as his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan watches him in the backdrop. An excited and much young Abhishek Bachchan, who is also an actor is seen running towards Big B along with his entrepreneur sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The photo was shared by Big B on Instagram, on the occasion of National Sports Day.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan returned to the big screen after a long gap in the mystery thriller 'Chehre'. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry. Besides Bachchan, 'Chehre's cast also includes Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The movie portrays Big B and Emraan Hashmi pitted against each other in a game of justice and punishment.

Next, he will soon be seen in movies 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'Mayday', and 'Jalsa'.