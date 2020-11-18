Image Source : TWITTER KBC 12: Meet second crorepati, IPS officer Mohita Sharma, of Amitabh Bachchan's show

After Delhi-based Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, women are taking the lead on the hot seat. Now, IPS officer Mohita Sharma has become the second crorepati of the season by correctly answering the Rs 1 crore question. Posted at Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Kashmir, Mohita played brilliantly and reached the eighth question without using any lifelines. On the 9th question, she opted to 'video call a friend' to seek help and progressed in the game. While the viewers were impressed with her intelligence, host Amitabh Bachchan was equally amused. While on the hot seat, Mohita can be seen saying that she is not here for the money and has not been focusing on how much money will she take back home but wants people to say how brilliantly she played.

Mohita Sharma was calm and composed throughout the game and thought about each answer before asking Big B to lock it. The Rs 1 crore question that made her the second crorepati of this season was - "Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?" The options were - HMX, RDX, TNT and PETN. The correct answer was RDX. Mohita had to take the help of the expert Pankaj Pachauri to answer this question.

Talking about how she felt when she won Rs 1 crore, Mohita Sharma told Indian Express, "It was a dream come true moment for me. As I have already mentioned, more than me, it was my husband who wanted to see this happen. I was a mere means to fulfil his dream. When he announced my answer was correct, I was overjoyed and had goosebumps. I really did not expect something like this would happen to me. The emotions are yet to sink in, and I think only after I watch the episode, will I accept this win."

During one of the Q&A, host Big B asked Mohita about a social media-related question and then told her that he will follow her on Instagram after the episode. The question was- "In which of these platforms can you like a post or message by double tapping on it? A. Twitter, B. Instagram, C. Whatsapp D. YouTube." The correct answer is Instagram. During the discussion, Big B not just shared his confusion related to the photo-sharing app but also learned a term which he often forgets.

Earlier this month, Delhi-based Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. She correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question and chose to quit the game on the last question worth Rs 7 crore since she wasn't sure about her answer.

