KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan goes speechless after contestant expresses dislike for him for being mean to SRK

Amitabh Bachchan is one celebrity who is loved by all, especially, by the people who come to his show KBC. However, recently a contestant left him speechless when she said that she used to get angry at him. A contestant named Rekha Rani expressed her dislike for the megastar and the host of the show as according to her he was mean to Shah Rukh Khan . Yes, you read that right! Rekha was referring to the films Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham which starred both Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan is my favourite hero, and I used to get angry while watching Mohabbatein when you asked him to get out of the college. And in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham you threw him out of the house.”

After listening to her Big B was taken aback a little but explained it to her that he was just following the films’ script. However, when Rekha was not convinced, he said “I apologize”, and even promised to say sorry to Shah Rukh.

The conversation was in good humour which happened in last night’s episode of KBC 12. New Delhi’s cheerful, 27-year-old Civil Services aspirant named Rekha Rani won the fastest-finger-first round and got to sit on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. In her introduction video also, Rekha expressed that she aspired to be in KBC to improve her home’s financial condition.

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Big B's relation, the two superstars have always shared a good bond and are usually spotted with eachother at parties and events. On the professional front, both SRK and Big B have featured in a number of films together namely Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Paheli and more.