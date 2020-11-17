KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan promises to follow 'second crorepati' IPS officer Mohita Sharma on Instagram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan promises to follow 'second crorepati' IPS officer Mohita Sharma on Instagram

The popular quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host by Amitabh Bachchan, is likely to get its second crorepati soon. IPS Officer Mohita Sharma is the contestant playing the game sitting on the hot seat. In Monday's episode, Mohita answered the first 8 questions brilliantly without using any lifeline. She used her first lifeline on the 9th question and 'video called a friend' to seek help. While the viewers were impressed with her intelligence, host Amitabh Bachchan was equally amused.

Mohita revealed that the principal of her college motivated her to take up civil services and shared that she used to think that civil services is a fancy job profile as their results were shown on the Television. Now, that she is one, she wants to change the perspective of people about how they see police officers. Mohita further said that she wants people not to be afraid of the cops before approaching them and claimed she has never bad-mouthed anyone in her life just because she is in power.

Image Source : TWITTER KBC 12's second crorepati Mohita Sharma

During one of the Q&A, host Big B asked Mohita about a social media-related question and then told her that he will follow her on Instagram after the episode. The question was- "In which of these platforms can you like a post or message by double tapping on it? A. Twitter, B. Instagram, C. Whatsapp D. YouTube." The correct answer is Instagram. During the discussion, Big B not just shared his confusion related to the photo-sharing app but also learned a term which he often forgets.

Earlier this month, Delhi-based Nazia Nasim became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. She correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question and chose to quit the game on the last question worth Rs 7 crore since she wasn't sure about her answer. Talking about her win, Nazia revealed that KBC was her mother's dream. She said, "he has been the force behind and encouraging me to do greater things in life. I almost attempted eight to 10 times (to participate in KBC). The year 2020 has been lucky and this was my year for sure."

