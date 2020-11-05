KBC 12: Proud moment for CarryMinati after Amitabh Bachchan praises him on show; fans react

Kaun Banega Crorepati happens to be one of the most popular quiz reality show on the small screen. KBC 12 this year began with new format amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the makers took all the necessary precautions to keep the host Amitabh Bachchan, the crew and the contestants safe. A lot of contestants have to date earned a decent amount on the show. A lot of questions related to current affairs are asked to the contestants after which they win the amount on giving the right answer. Well, an interesting incident recently took place when a participant was asked a question related to popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Nager.
Yes, that's true! In an episode that recently went air, Big B asked a participant named Hardik a question worth Rs 12.5 lakh. The question goes as follows-- "Which YouTuber star’s real name is Ajey Nagar?” The options were, A: CarryMinati, B: Technical Guruji, C: Geekyranjit, D: Aashqeen." The man gave the correct answer and won the amount. The episode will be carried forward today and Hardik will be seen facing the question for 25 lakh today.
Interestingly, the episode caught the attention of Ajay himself who shared a screenshot from the question on Twitter.
B. Technical Guruji pic.twitter.com/AGa5u0vxUC— Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) November 4, 2020
As soon as he shared the same, his fans went gaga and started re-tweeting along with congratulatory posts. Have a look:
Me rn.— Shreya🙃 (@shreyahehe) November 4, 2020
*Ae tu jaa re.. humne pehle hee dekh loya tha😌🙃 pic.twitter.com/L81ifVx65X
Carry yaar wah😎😻 pic.twitter.com/5imSepkhXD— दिव्या चौधरी🇮🇳 (@dc_3108) November 4, 2020
🤣🤣areeeeee hum sab pagal hogye dekh ke🤣😌— Shreya🙃 (@shreyahehe) November 4, 2020
Khushi khushi mein zyada achi photo toh maine leli😌 pic.twitter.com/DhlTjYYVNn
Areee Bahot Sahi Kaha Ye Banda Khud Hi Ithihas Hum Sabko Jo Proud Kardiya Hai Yaar Isne. Ab Toh Aur Bahut Kuch Baaki Hai😌❤️— AjeyKiFan💖 (@KiAjey) November 5, 2020
Ajey to khudme ek itihas hai,— #DateKarle🎤 Saranga Mankar🎶 (@SarangaViratian) November 4, 2020
Ye to bas shuruwat hai abhi,
Aage aage dekhiyien dil thamb kar baithiye ye Ajey Nagar aka @CarryMinati Name ka shaks yahi nahi rukega, are itihas ise nahi, ye itihas apna khud likhega.. 🙌😊
I'm so much proud of you Ajey god bless you keep it up. pic.twitter.com/ll0KKG0oxK
😭😭😭😭😭😭ooohhh bhaiiii— Carry Bhai❤❤ (@Carry_ke_diwane) November 4, 2020
Ajj ronna aa gya bc😭😭😭
Proud To Be Minatian😭😭
CarryBhai🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l30hHXKEbo
Apn ko kya pic.twitter.com/JfgojAPSvx— Shubh 🌿 (@kya_kroge_) November 4, 2020
Yaar appreciation mil gayi Amitabh Bachchan se bhi. Hum sabka sapna bc puura kr rhe Piroud of u pic.twitter.com/nZ7ABZenBf— Shruti Pandey (@fameless_Shruti) November 4, 2020
For those unversed, CarryMinati who was known for his roast videos and gaming videos recently rose to fame amid the popular 'YouTube Vs TikTok' controversy. He recently released his much-awaited video titled 'Yalgaar' that set fire on the internet and recorded a whopping 33.3 million views in 24 hours.
