Thursday, November 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. KBC 12: Proud moment for CarryMinati after Amitabh Bachchan praises him on show; fans react

KBC 12: Proud moment for CarryMinati after Amitabh Bachchan praises him on show; fans react

On KBC 12, a lot of questions related to current affairs are asked by Amitabh Bachchan to the contestants after which they win the amount on giving the right answer. Well, an interesting incident recently took place when a participant was asked a question related to popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Nager.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2020 21:56 IST
KBC 12: Proud moment for CarryMinati after Amitabh Bachchan praises him on show; fans react
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

KBC 12: Proud moment for CarryMinati after Amitabh Bachchan praises him on show; fans react

Kaun Banega Crorepati happens to be one of the most popular quiz reality show on the small screen. KBC 12 this year began with new format amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the makers took all the necessary precautions to keep the host Amitabh Bachchan, the crew and the contestants safe. A lot of contestants have to date earned a decent amount on the show. A lot of questions related to current affairs are asked to the contestants after which they win the amount on giving the right answer. Well, an interesting incident recently took place when a participant was asked a question related to popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Nager.

Yes, that's true! In an episode that recently went air, Big B asked a participant named Hardik a question worth Rs 12.5 lakh. The question goes as follows-- "Which YouTuber star’s real name is Ajey Nagar?” The options were, A: CarryMinati, B: Technical Guruji, C: Geekyranjit, D: Aashqeen." The man gave the correct answer and won the amount. The episode will be carried forward today and Hardik will be seen facing the question for 25 lakh today.

Interestingly, the episode caught the attention of Ajay himself who shared a screenshot from the question on Twitter.

As soon as he shared the same, his fans went gaga and started re-tweeting along with congratulatory posts. Have a look:

For those unversed, CarryMinati who was known for his roast videos and gaming videos recently rose to fame amid the popular 'YouTube Vs TikTok' controversy. He recently released his much-awaited video titled 'Yalgaar' that set fire on the internet and recorded a whopping 33.3 million views in 24 hours.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X