Image Source : FILE IMAGE KBC 12: Proud moment for CarryMinati after Amitabh Bachchan praises him on show; fans react

Kaun Banega Crorepati happens to be one of the most popular quiz reality show on the small screen. KBC 12 this year began with new format amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the makers took all the necessary precautions to keep the host Amitabh Bachchan, the crew and the contestants safe. A lot of contestants have to date earned a decent amount on the show. A lot of questions related to current affairs are asked to the contestants after which they win the amount on giving the right answer. Well, an interesting incident recently took place when a participant was asked a question related to popular YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Nager.

Yes, that's true! In an episode that recently went air, Big B asked a participant named Hardik a question worth Rs 12.5 lakh. The question goes as follows-- "Which YouTuber star’s real name is Ajey Nagar?” The options were, A: CarryMinati, B: Technical Guruji, C: Geekyranjit, D: Aashqeen." The man gave the correct answer and won the amount. The episode will be carried forward today and Hardik will be seen facing the question for 25 lakh today.

Interestingly, the episode caught the attention of Ajay himself who shared a screenshot from the question on Twitter.

As soon as he shared the same, his fans went gaga and started re-tweeting along with congratulatory posts. Have a look:

Me rn.

*Ae tu jaa re.. humne pehle hee dekh loya tha😌🙃 pic.twitter.com/L81ifVx65X — Shreya🙃 (@shreyahehe) November 4, 2020

🤣🤣areeeeee hum sab pagal hogye dekh ke🤣😌

Khushi khushi mein zyada achi photo toh maine leli😌 pic.twitter.com/DhlTjYYVNn — Shreya🙃 (@shreyahehe) November 4, 2020

Areee Bahot Sahi Kaha Ye Banda Khud Hi Ithihas Hum Sabko Jo Proud Kardiya Hai Yaar Isne. Ab Toh Aur Bahut Kuch Baaki Hai😌❤️ — AjeyKiFan💖 (@KiAjey) November 5, 2020

Ajey to khudme ek itihas hai,

Ye to bas shuruwat hai abhi,

Aage aage dekhiyien dil thamb kar baithiye ye Ajey Nagar aka @CarryMinati Name ka shaks yahi nahi rukega, are itihas ise nahi, ye itihas apna khud likhega.. 🙌😊

I'm so much proud of you Ajey god bless you keep it up. pic.twitter.com/ll0KKG0oxK — #DateKarle🎤 Saranga Mankar🎶 (@SarangaViratian) November 4, 2020

😭😭😭😭😭😭ooohhh bhaiiii

Ajj ronna aa gya bc😭😭😭

Proud To Be Minatian😭😭

CarryBhai🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/l30hHXKEbo — Carry Bhai❤❤ (@Carry_ke_diwane) November 4, 2020

Yaar appreciation mil gayi Amitabh Bachchan se bhi. Hum sabka sapna bc puura kr rhe Piroud of u pic.twitter.com/nZ7ABZenBf — Shruti Pandey (@fameless_Shruti) November 4, 2020

For those unversed, CarryMinati who was known for his roast videos and gaming videos recently rose to fame amid the popular 'YouTube Vs TikTok' controversy. He recently released his much-awaited video titled 'Yalgaar' that set fire on the internet and recorded a whopping 33.3 million views in 24 hours.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage