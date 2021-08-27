Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/EMOBOISOFINDIA Kaun Banega Crorepati: Old video of Amitabh Bachchan imitating contestant's dab step goes viral

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-reality shows on the small screen. The show is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who leaves not just the contestants but also the audience awwstruck with his aura. Currently, KBC 13 began on Sony Entertainment Television on August 23. Ever since everyone has been talking about the winners. Amid this an old video of the 78-year-old actor has been making rounds on the internet. It also featured a contestant named Abhishek Jha who won the fastest finger first round. As soon as his name was announced, his friend started performing the dab step. What caught everyone's attention was the moment when Big B started imitating them.

The video shared by an Instagram handle is slowly getting viral. A leading daily rpeorted that Big B even asked the contestant what does the pose mean. For those unversed, dabbing happens to be a gesture where a person drops his head into bent crook with the opposite arm angled in the upward and parallel direction.

As soon as the video was shared, a number of people started commenting on the same. A person wrote, "Shava Shava playing in the background," while another one commented, "Amit ji toh Flash bangaye." A third person wrote, "Can’t spell DAB without AB," and the fourth one said, "Amidab Bachchan."

Meanwhile, Nimisha Ahirwar, managed to win Rs 3.20 lakh. She is the first woman sub-inspector from her village Jatara, in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. "I feel like being at the top of the sky," said Nimisha, she goes on: "The biggest thing that happened here is I got a chance to meet megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, the love and support I got after coming here is just amazing. People started knowing me now and they are trying to reach me though my social media account and over phone. I am so thankful to everyone."

She started her career by solving crimes against women such as domestic violence, murders, thefts and assaults. She is now working with the cybercrime department.

Coming back to Big B, his film Chehre got released today. It also starred Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. Directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film released on theatres.