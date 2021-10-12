Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HEMAMALINI/FILEIMAGE Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy to relive 'Sholay' shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood diva Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be coming on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' to celebrate 46 years of the iconic and record-breaking film 'Sholay'. They will be seen as special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC 13'.

Hema Malini and 'Sholay' director Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing fun camaraderie on the show as they go back in time, reliving the good old days of shooting the film. The trio - Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be seen sharing various unknown facts and details about the film and what actually happened 'behind the scenes'.

Not only this, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen recreating a moment from their iconic song 'Dilbar Mere'. The director will also be challenging Amitabh and Hema to enact scenes from the popular film as well.

Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will be on the hotseat playing a game with host Amitabh Bachchan and will be donating the winning amount for a social cause.

'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on October 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.