Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh share love-filled messages on Mother's Day 2020 (In Pics)

Image Source : INSTA/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh share love-filled messages on Mother's Day 2020

It's Mother's Day today and, several celebrities are rememebering their special women by sharing some heartfelt messages and adorable moments spent with their mothers. Now, popular comedians Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh have also expressed their gratitude towards their mothers on the occasion. While Kapil Sharma extended his warm wsihes to not only his mother but also his daughter Anayra Sharma's mother, i.e., his wife Ginni Chatrath, Sunil Grover shared a funny video revealing his mother's beautiful creation.Meanwhile, Bharti Singh shared a heartfelt note for her mother along with a series of adorable pictures.

Kapil Sharma, often referred to as the comedy king took to Instagram and wrote, "My mother n my baby’s mother thank u maa n @ginnichatrath for everything love u both happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers in this world#mothersday #happymothersday #unconditionallove #love #blessings #gratitude".

Sunil Grover's post on Mother's Day willl definitely tickle your funny bones. Watch it here:

Bharti Singh shared some pictures of her mother Kamla Singh and wrote, "happy mother’s day Maa vaise aapka toh har din hi hai maa aap nahi hoti toh logo ko bharti nahi milti aur hsrsh bhi akela hi reh jata chalo thankyou maa for everything love you my soul #blessed #love #momlove #stayhome #mygod".

