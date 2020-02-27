Thursday, February 27, 2020
     
Kannada music composer Arjun Janya suffers minor heart attack; hospitalised in Mysore

Kannada music composer Arjun Janya reportedly suffered a minor heart attack and has been hospitalised in Mysore.

New Delhi Published on: February 27, 2020 12:38 IST
Kannada music composer Arjun Janya reportedly suffered a minor heart attack and has been hospitalised in Mysore. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. According to IBT, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa judge visited the hospital for a check-up as he was feeling unwell for a few days but his reports claimed that he has a blockage in his heart. However, the blockage has now been cleared and he is recovering.

After undergoing the necessary medical procedures, Arjun’s condition is stable, but he will be kept under observation for a couple of days more. He will get discharged soon.

For the unversed, Arjun Janya made his TV debut with singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and has been associated with it for a few years now. He is also known for his spectacular work in films like Ayogya, Pailwaan, Birugaali Sanchari, Kempegowda, Varadanayaka, Bhajarangi and others.

 

 

