Kanika Mann confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and Mohit Malik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most anticipated Indian reality shows. It is hosted by the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty. The shoot of the show is soon going to begin in Cape Town, South Africa. As the guessing game of who will be on the list of contestants continues, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann has confirmed her participation.

While talking about her entry into the show Kanika said, “I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn't get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”

Before Kanika, ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ fame actor Mohit Malik had given his confirmation for the reality show. He said, "I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".

Other than Rubina Dilaik, the audience will also witness ‘Bigg Boss’ fame actor, and model Pratik Sehajpal in this adventurous reality show’s new season. Talking about this, Pratik said, "I've always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do".

Meanwhile, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi and a few others are also rumoured to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show. However, there is no official confirmation yet.