Jaan Kumar Sanu announces Sidnaaz tribute song; netizens accuse him of 'disrespecting Sidharth's legacy'

Jaan Sanu announces Sidnaaz tribute song; netizens accuse him of 'disrespecting Sidharth's legacy'

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu on Sunday (October 31) announced a tribute song for Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. He shared that he will be releasing a song titled Mera Tu post Diwali. While some users can't not wait for the song to release and seem super excited, there's a section of users who criticized his move. People accused him of ‘disrespecting' legacy of late actor by announcing a tribute song on him and his rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill.

Taking to Twitter, Jaan shared, "Mera Tu" will release post Diwali :) #SidNaaz." He also said that the song will not be a music video. He tweeted, "Sorry it won't be a video or visual edit of any kind. It is just a song I've written for them. No video, no visuals."

Reacting to Jaan’s announcement, a Twitter user wrote, “Lol tribute should be for Sidharth, he is the one who is not with us now but just for few followers, you are disrespecting his legacy. Toh ghatiya soch kis ki hai yeh tujhe bahut ache se pata hai. Isko bhi quote karke answer dena velle Jaanu."

Jaan wrote, “‘Disrespecting his legacy’ by dedicating a song to him and Shehnaaz? Bro, I’m a singer, you want me to dance or act to show love and affection for someone I idolised? This is ‘disrespecting his legacy’? I think you need help. Anyway, enough footage for you. Enjoy your Sunday.”

Another user said, “We should make a tribute for @jaankumarsanu on his BB 14 journey and include all the insults that he got from Nikki (Tamboli) and also the way his dad disowned him on the TV. At that time, I felt bad for him but he deserves it.”

Replying to him Jaan said, “Jaldi bana bhai. Main promote karunga tere ghatiya soch ko."

Jaan's announcement came after Shehnaaz released a tribute video for Sidharth titled Tu Yaheen Hai, Jaan tweeted that he was thinking about sharing a tribute to ‘Sidnaaz’.

Jaan later clarified that Mera Tu will not be a music video. “Just clarifying, IT WON’T BE A ‘Music Video’. Just a song written and sung by me for something I REALLY, REALLY loved, the bond between Sidharth and Shehnaaz,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, some of the users also slammed Shehnaaz and his song on Twitter for driving out publicity by using his name. Soon, hashtag #StopUsingSidharthShukla started trending on the micro-blogging website.

Sidharth died of cardiac arrest on September 2 this year.

