Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar gets hurt by Himesh Reshammiya on stage, shares video on Instagram

Neha Kakkar is one of those celebrities who always manages to remain in the limelight. Yet again the singer caught eyeballs through a video from her reality show Indian Idol 12. The newly married Neha took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes video that features not just but also the co-judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. In the same, they three of them can be seen for a video. During the same, Neha gets hurt as Reshammiya’s elbow accidentally hits her arm leaving her in pain. Soon she starts laughing and ignores the incident and even called it it the ‘funniest yet cutest’ video.

Sharing the blooper video on her Instagram handle, Neha wrote alongside, "This has to be The Funniest yet The Cutest Video of Ours!!!!" Have a look:

Talking about the singing reality show, it is soon going to have its grand premiere night on December 19. During the episode, the host Aditya Narayan and Neha will be seen performing on a song crooned by Sayli Kamble, daughter of a Covid frontline warrior.

On the personal front, Neha recently got married to her 'Nehu Da Vyah' co-star Rohanpreet Singh. The two ties the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi after which they kept a fun-filled reception party for their friends and family. The singer recently opened up about the song and said that she wrote the lyrics with an optimistic mind, and she insists she never imagined that the lyrics would come true in her life.

Neha got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh, who featured in the song, soon after the release of the song. The song has over 400,000 Reels being created with it. "One day during the lockdown, I was sitting idle and I thought let me try and make a song. My brother and sister already have this talent and I managed to make ‘Nehu da vyah'. The lyrics are such that I wanted something like this to materialise for me," she said.

"I wrote it very optimistically and I didn't know this would really happen. The boy in the video would be my husband," she added.

Neha is Instagram's most followed singer in India, and she feels lucky to have such a huge virtual family. "I think I'm lucky, but along with that, it's also my headwork and talent that's led me to 50 million followers. Both Instagram and Facebook are my favourites and whenever new features have been launched, I've tried them and rocked them," she shared.

