Indian Idol 12 judges trolled for being overdramatic, Twitterati share hilarious memes

Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani

Indian Idol has been one of the longest-running singing reality show on TV. The 12th edition of the show is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Lately, the show has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. From fans expressing their disappointment in the judges for being overdramatic about everything to netizens sharing memes about the 'over-loud' singing of contestants like Shanmukhapriya and Danish, Indian Idol 12 is gaining negative publicity these days. Twitterati claim that the show has been dragged on for no reason and all the good singers are being eliminated.

Reacting to the 'over dramatic' reactions of the judges and singing of contestants like Shanmukhapriya, netizens have flooded the internet with hilarious memes. One Twitter user said, "Indian idol is the only show in the world where the contestants are permanent and the judges keep changing. It's a new Sooryawansham for Sony." Another tweeted, "I was so bored lmao... Now I've been following this Indian Idol drama and that's the most fun I've had in days." "My younger brother is like jo bhi glycerin banata h should be asked how much of it is used in Indian Idol and i can't," said another.

Check out hilarious memes on Indian Idol 12 here-

After the legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar opened up on his presence in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, it has been surrounded by controversies. While many celebrities came forward and called it 'fake,' others justified the show's pattern by calling it business.

Meanwhile, with Mumbai under lockdown, the shoot of Indian Idol 12 was shifted to Daman. Judges Neha and Vishal also went missing while lyricist Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik took their place. Vishal Dadlani even claimed that he will not return to the show until the lockdown is lifted. Vishal Dadlani told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn't want to take a risk with their health. He said he will not return, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."