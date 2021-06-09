IndianIdol12: Eliminated singer Anjali says 'I expected to reach Top 5,' opens up on Amit Kumar's criticism

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJALIGAIKWADOFFICIAL Indian Idol 12: Eliminated singer Anjali opens up on Amit Kumar's criticism, says 'I expected to reach Top 5'

Ever since the legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar opened up on his presence in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, the show has been in the news. While many celebrities came forward and called it 'fake,' others justified the show's pattern by calling it business. After his appearance on India Idol 12, Amit Kumar had said that the makers had asked him to praise all the contestants even when he did not like the episode. On the other hand, the show's judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya were also brutally trolled for giving a twist to Kishore Kumar's songs. Now, eliminated contestant Anjali Gaikwad has opened up on Amit Kumar's criticism and her expectations to reach the top 5.

Talking to Etimes, Anjali revealed that no contestant felt bad about Amit Kumar's criticism. She said that everyone worked on his suggestions to improve themselves. She said, "we were not disheartened when Amit Kumar ji said that he did not enjoy the episode and our singing. It is his opinion and he was our guest. We have to respect him. We respect his opinion and we have taken his suggestions. We have noted his suggestions and we are working on it. It was his opinion and everyone is entitled to give their opinion. We have just tried to improve our singing."

Anjali has been one of the most appreciated contestants on Indian Idol 12. While fans and judges expected her to make it to the Top 5, she got eliminated. Talking about the same, she said, "My elimination definitely came as a shock and I didn’t expect that I would be eliminated so soon. I expected to reach the Top 5, but I respect the decision and the votes I got from all over India. I just want to thank people who all loved me so much and voted for me. I am very grateful that I go so much."

From Bollywood celebrities to big names in the music industry, many guests made their appearnces on the singing reality show. When asked about her favorite moment on the show, Anjali revealed, "The biggest compliment that I received on the show was from AR Rahman sir who said that whenever I want to listen to classical music I watch Anjali Gaikwad and her sister Nandini’s videos. It is the biggest compliment of my life. I had never ever imagined in my life that a living legend like AR Rahman sir would compliment me. I will cherish this compliment for a lifetime. It was a kind of blessing for my sister and for me. My entire family was very happy and elated to hear it and I consider it an achievement."

On a related note, the show was judged by singer Neha Kakkar and music directors Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. With Covid lockdown in order and shoot happening outside Mumbai, the trio can be seen missing from the show. While Neha and Himesh keep making appearances, Vishal Dadlani has revealed that he will not return to Indian Idol 12.

Vishal Dadlani told ETimes that he lives with his parents and doesn't want to take a risk with their health. Vishal did not travel with the Indian Idol 12 team when they moved to Daman for the shooting of the show. He said he will not return, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."

Host Aditya Narayan supported his decision and said, "Vishal shifted to Lonavala last year and he has shifted with his parents. He didn’t want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back to potentially infect his parents as he is being extra careful because of his parents. I completely support that. If you have doubt then you should go with your instincts especially during these times."