Unseen photos from Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's wedding go VIRAL

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in a hush hush ceremony in 2001. The couple, who celebrated 20 years of marital bliss this year, reportedly first met during a shoot for a magazine. While Akshay in an earlier interview mentioned falling in love with Twinkle during their first meet, the couple is said to have fallen hard for each other while shooting International Khiladi. While they speculated it to be a fling that will wear off with time, it only grew stronger and the two decided to marry each other.

Their wedding was an intimate affair with only selected people in attendance. Akshay once revealed in Koffee with Karan that when Mela was releasing, Twinkle was positive about the movie and speculated it would do great, however, she said if it fails at the box office, she would marry Akshay. The film tanked and the two got hitched. They got married at their friend’s Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s residence.

Some wedding pictures of the couple have surfaced on the Internet and they're going viral. In the photos, Twinkle and Akshay can be seen busy with wedding festivities. They are also seen completing the rituals and dancing with their friends. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the couple is blessed with two children -- a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release. The film, which was supposed to release on May 28th but was postponed due to the Covid19 pandemic, will now hit the cinema halls on July 27.