Indian Idol 12 eviction: Sawai Bhatt's elimination leaves Nanvya Naveli Nanda heartbroken

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAWAI.BHATT, NAVYA NANDA Sawai Bhatt, Navya Nanda

This week, Indian Idol 12 saw the elimination of Sawai Bhatt. Reacting to his eviction from the singing reality show, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram stories to share her disappointment. Sawai hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur and works there as a puppeteer and singer. She posted a picture of Sawai and wrote, “Keep singing and shining,” over it and added a bunch of crying and heartbreak emojis.

Navya Naveli has been religiously following Indian Idol 12 and she often shares encouraging posts for the contestants. Recently, Navya had posted a video of Sawai singing Kailash Kher’s popular rendition “Teri Deewani”. Floored by his performance, Navya wrote, “yasssssss Sawai” and added fire emojis to it.

Not just this, earlier too, Navya cheered for Sawai as he sang “Udja Kaale Kawan” from Sunny Deol’s film Gadar. She encouraged him this time by sharing a post for him.

Also read: Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt feels honoured as Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya roots for him

Reacting to Navya's encouragement, Sawai told a tabloid: “It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better.”

Meanwhile, some time back, Sawai shared that he wants to quit the reality show because his mother was not keeping well. However, singer and composers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, who were seen judging Indian Idol 12 suggested him to continue the show and fulfil his dreams.