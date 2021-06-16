Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAWAI BHATT, NAVYA NANDA Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt feels honoured as Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya roots for him

The music reality show Indian Idol 12 has been winning hearts and enjoys a massive fanbase. The recent addition to it's list of fans is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who follows the show and its contestants diligently. Navya very often takes to her social media and roots for her favourite contestants. From her social media posts, it also seems like she is a fan of contestant Sawai Bhatt and has been rooting for him from the beginning. Sawai hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur and works there as a puppeteer and singer.

Recently, Navya posted a video of Sawai singing Kailash Kher’s popular rendition “Teri Deewani”. Along with the video, she wrote, “yasssssss Sawai” and added fire emojis to it.

“It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better,” Sawai told SpotboyE.

Earlier too, Navya cheered for Sawai as he sang “Udja Kaale Kawan” from Sunny Deol’s film Gadar. A couple of months ago, Sawai wanted to quit the reality show since his mother was not keeping well. But the judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya asked him to say and fulfil his dreams.

Indian Idol has been one of the longest-running singing reality show on TV. The 12th edition of the show is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Lately, the show has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. After the legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar opened up on his presence in the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, it has been surrounded by controversies. While many celebrities came forward and called it 'fake,' others justified the show's pattern by calling it business.