Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAYCHOUDHARY Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Sanjay Choudhary threatened & looted by goons in Mumbai. Watch video

An unfortunate incident happened with Television actor Sanjay Choudhary when he got looted and threatened by goons in broad daylight at Mira Road in Mumbai. The actor who is currently seen in the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' spoke about what happened to him in a video that he shared on Instagram. He spoke about how the men who attacked him took money from him when he was traveling to the set of his show in Naigaon at around 2:30 PM. Sanjay is seen playing the character of Binaifer in the show is enjoying great fan following for his performance.

The video that he shared was captioned, "Guys Plz be aware. This is actually happened with me criminals doesn’t care who you are." His video caught the attention of various fans and celebs like Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang who commented, "Bro takecare... and you are really brave for sharing this."

Sanjay while sharing the horrific incident said, "I was on the road towards Naigaon, when a man on a scooter approached my car and started banging on the window, hurling abuses at the same time. He made me pull over and asked me to roll down the window. As soon as I did that, he put his hand inside the car, opened the door and got inside.

He snatched my mobile and told me that my car had banged into his two-wheeler, causing damages worth `20,000. He claimed that his hand was also injured in the accident. Soon, two-three other men joined him. They wanted me to withdraw `20,000 from the ATM and give them."

He continued, "When I told them that I didn’t have that much money in my account, they threatened to call the police and started abusing me. By then, I was scared. Finally, they took the entire money in my wallet (`700), returned my phone, and left."

Sharing his lesson from the incident, he said, "I realised these people were committing a big crime. It was a mistake to pull over the car in the first place and then I shouldn’t have rolled down the window. People do not have jobs and are not committing crimes. Take a lot of care and try not to drive alone. And if you have to, do not stop the car."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage