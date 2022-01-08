Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYESHA SINGH Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh tests positive for COVID19 omicron

Actress Ayesha Singh, who is a part of Star Plus' show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', has contacted COVID-19. Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, Producers, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, have issued a statement about Ayesha's diagnosis. "As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol," the statement read.

Ayesha is currently quarantined at her home. "The artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the producers shared.

A day ago, four actors of 'Pandya Store' tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday (January 7), Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar have tested positive for coronavirus. Producers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa of Sphere origins issued a statement about the actors' health update. They informed that the four of them are currently under quarantine.

"Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show Pandya Store have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol.

We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the statement read.

