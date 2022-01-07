Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALICE KAUSHIK, AKSHAY KHARODIA Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia & others get COVID-19 positive

Amid the ongoing Omicron scare, several actors have contracted the virus. On Friday (January 7), Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar from Star Plus show 'Pandya Store' have been tested positive for coronavirus. Producers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa of Sphere origins issued a statement about the actors' health update. They informed that the four of them are currently under quarantine.

"Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show Pandya Store have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, composer Vishal Dadlani, actor Mithila Palkar, and 'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait revealed that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mithila took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news with her followers. "Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering," she wrote.

Mithila also shared that her family is so far fine. " That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past io days have already been informed. I'm just popping by here to tell you to mask .........s.p.s up, stay safe and hang in there," she added.

Earlier several celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prem Chopra were among few to get contracted by the novel coronavirus.

