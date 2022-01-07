Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi informed on Friday (January 7) that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after almost a week. Taking to her Instagram Story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages. Its been rough!." She added, "I'm gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick this year. In the meantime stay safe guys."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Nora had contracted the virus in December. She had taken to social media to update her fans about the same. She shared on Instagram stories, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!. I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

"Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," she added.

Image Source : IG/NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Also read: Guru Randhawa calls Nora Fatehi 'My mermaid rani' amid dating rumours

On the professional front, Nora has been grabbing headlines because of the success of her music video Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in a special dance number 'Kusu Kusu' from Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2.’ The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles.