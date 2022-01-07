Friday, January 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Nora Fatehi had contracted the virus in December. She had taken to social media to update her fans about the same. She took to her Instagram stories and shared her health update. In her note, she mentioned that Covid hit her really hard. Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video Dance Meri Rani.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2022 15:44 IST
Nora Fatehi
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi informed on Friday (January 7) that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after almost a week. Taking to her Instagram Story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages. Its been rough!." She added, "I'm gna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick this year. In the meantime stay safe guys."

Take a look:

India Tv - Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Nora had contracted the virus in December. She had taken to social media to update her fans about the same. She shared on Instagram stories, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!. I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

"Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," she added. 

India Tv - Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Image Source : IG/NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi tests negative for Covid-19

Also read: Guru Randhawa calls Nora Fatehi 'My mermaid rani' amid dating rumours

On the professional front, Nora has been grabbing headlines because of the success of her music video Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in a special dance number 'Kusu Kusu' from Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2.’ The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News