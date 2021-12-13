Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURU RANDHAWA, NORA FATEHI Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze as she turns mermaid for Guru Randhawa's music video

Actress Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans and followers with her unique fashion styles and mesmerizing posts. The actress-dancer enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram. From the latest trends to viral videos, she shares interesting content on her social media. Recently, the actress has been grabbing headlines because of her rumoured relationship with singer Guru Randhawa. The Bollywood galore is abuzz that the duo is dating each other. However, there's no official confirmation from the couple. Amidst these rumours on Monday (December 13), both the stars took to their respective Instagram handles and shared some mushy pictures from their upcoming music video.

Sharing a picture with Nora, Guru Randhawa wrote, "My mermaid rani."

Nora shared a picture of herself. She wrote in the caption, "they said “As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules” so i left…"

The chemistry between the duo is winning hearts on the internet. Nora looks ethereal in a never seen before avatar. She can be seen donning a mermaid costume. Meanwhile, Randhawa looked dashing in white attire. In no time, the post was bombarded with reactions from their fans and friends. Nargis Fakhri commented, "Okayyyyyyy." On Nora's post, she wrote, "Omg that’s you !!!! Whaaaaaa wow wow love this." One of the fans wrote, "Guru paaji pighal gye." Another said, "Get married to this mermaid."

Recently, pictures of the couple from Goa went viral on social media. In the pictures, the duo can be seen taking a walk on one of the beaches of Goa. Their photos were shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. It is still not clear if they went there for a holiday or to shoot a music video.

A fan in the comments section asked, "Are they dating?" while there was another one who wrote, "Lowkey shipped it since their music video." A person said, "Alia Ranbir ke baa dab inki baari," while another one called Nora 'bhabhi.'

For those unversed, the two of them have earlier collaborated for a music video titled, 'Naach Meri Raani.' Not only this but it was said that the two of them will once again reunite for another video. Sometime back, Guru shared a picture with Nora and wrote alongside, "Another one @norafatehi sending you a sick beat in a day or two."

She was seen in a special dance number 'Kusu Kusu' from Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2.’ The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles.

