Image Source : INSTA/VIRALBHAYANI/GURURANDHAWA Are Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa dating? Viral pics from Goa vacation sparks rumours

Nora Fatehi is one such celebrity who always remains in the limelight either because of her sizzling dance moves or her social media posts. Once again, the actress grabbed the eyeballs when her pictures with singer Guru Randhawa went viral on the internet. The duo in the same can be seen taking a walk on one of the beaches of Goa. Guru was seen wearing a black and white printed shirt and matching shorts while Nora went for comfortable attire as she wore a grey tee with a knot in the front and black shorts. As soon as their photo surfaced, many were shocked to see the two of them spending time together and wished to know whether they were dating in real life.

Their photos were shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. It is still not clear if they went there for a holiday or to shoot a music video. A fan in the comments section asked, "Are they dating?" while there was another one who wrote, "Lowkey shipped it since their music video." A person said, "Alia Ranbir ke baa dab inki baari," while another one called Nora 'bhabhi.'

For those unversed, the two of them have earlier collaborated for a music video titled, 'Naach Meri Raani.' Not only this but it was said that the two of them will once again reunite for another video. Sometime back, Guru shared a picture with Nora and wrote alongside, "Another one @norafatehi sending you a sick beat in a day or two."

For those unversed, Nora is counted amongst one of the much-loved dancers of the Bollywood industry who rose to fame with her stints in songs like 'O Saki Saki,' 'Haye Garmi' etc.

Lastly, she was seen in a special dance number 'Kusu Kusu' from Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2.’ The film starred John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles.