Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Thursday (January 6), the actor took to Instagram and informed his fans about his health. He shared that he has mild symptoms and is currently in home isolation.

Mahesh was in Dubai, chilling with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids during the new year. He wished his fans and followers bys sharing a family picture. He captioned the image, "Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year #2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all "

A few days back, his sister-in-law and actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who lives in Dubai, announced on social media that she had tested positive for Covid-19. However, yesterday the actress revealed that she has been tested negative after almost a week.

On the work front, Mahesh is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Srinivas, producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, and music composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala. "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," he captioned the image.

Srinivas, Shivakumar and Suryadevara went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu and discuss the film. The movie will go on floors after completion of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.