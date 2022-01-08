Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHUR BHANDARKAR Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID, quarantines at home

Highlights Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tested positive for COVID19

He urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested

After Swara Bhasker, the latest Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive for COVID19 is filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. On Saturday, he took to his Twitter handle to update about his health. The filmmaker revealed that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols," Bhandarkar wrote.

The new variant Omicron is spreading at a rampant rate. There has been a massive increase in the number of infections over the last few weeks. Many Bollywood and television celebrities have tested positive for the virus. On Friday, Music composer Vishal Dadlani and actress Kubbra Sait revealed that they have contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal penned a note about his diagnosis stating that he has mild symptoms. "At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

Earlier, Swara Bhasker confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID19. She also urged those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested just to be safe. Issuing a statement, Swara revealed that she along with her family have been isolated since January 5.

"I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y'all," the statement read.