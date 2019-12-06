Gaurav Gera apologises to Neha Kakkar for body-shaming video: Meri koi aukat nahi hai

Gaurav Gera apologises to Neha Kakkar after the singer slammed him for body-shaming video

We were unaware when body-shaming seeped into comedy scenes in India. While sometimes it may be funny enough to take it lightly, other times it might be brutally insensitive that it can end up hurting someone. Recently, popular comedian Gaurav Gera along with Kiku Sharada on their show Dr. Pran Lele poked fun at singer Neha Kakkar.

There was an actor impersonating Neha Kakkar and was called Neha Shakkar. Kiku and Gaurav made comments on her looks, height, singing talent and a lot more. The video was undoubtedly offensive. The actor impersonating Neha is called ''chota sa bluetooth speaker'' and ''hot badsurat ladki''. She is also asked, “Is bhondi si shakal ke saath jab tum mic ke saamne jaati ho to mic muh nahi pher leta hai?''

Now, Gaurav Gera, in an exclusive conversation with TOI has apologised to Neha and said that he is a huge fan of hers. ''I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her," the actor said.

Gaurav went on to say that they are just actors and they are hired to mouth dialogues. Though they tried to tone down a lot of things, the final call is by makers of the show, he added. '' I am just an actor and that is just a show. We were given a few lines to enact by the writers, the channel, the production house. They are more sensible than us and they have their own working equation with Neha because she does a show (Indian Idol 11) for them. I don't have that equation with them. I did a show after 13 years with the channel Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, so I leave it to them. I am hired to act and mouth the line which are given to me, definitely we tried (Kiku Sharda and I) a lot to town down few things. We cut a lot of things because we felt it was not in good taste. We did tried our best. We shot a lot throughout the day," he said.

Gaurav said even he and Kiku are short-height. ''I didn't even know about the height part, and I myself don't have an average height. Kiku is short heighted. We make fun of each other so much in all the episodes. Meri koi aukat nahi hai to tell her anything... (I am no one to comment on her). I really had no idea that she would be so hurt," shared Gaurav.

Gaurav said he thought the channel knows what should go as they have a working equation with Neha. He went on to add that even during the shoot they kept pointing where they felt it is going overboard. ''I would like to apologise to her and I love her,'' he said.

Though the writers have to be blamed for such a trashy content, Gaurav became the centre point of the target as he is a popular face. The video has been removed by the channel. However, Neha's singer brother Tony Kakkar has shared the video on his Instagram.

Slamming those associated with the show, Tony wrote, ''This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl, my sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us?"

A day before Neha rebuked the makers of the show on social media. “Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!!,'' she wrote. The singer called them ''thankless'' and asked why do they enjoy her songs if they hate her.

Later, Neha asked her fans to forget and move on from the incident. The Dilbar singer said that God is watching and they are no one to punish anyone here.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News