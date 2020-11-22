Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN/ZAIDDARBAR Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to get married in Mumbai on THIS date: Reports

The season of weddings is back again. After a lot of couples, it seems fans will finally witness ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan getting hitched to the love of her life Zaid Darbar. Yes, that's true Zaid who happens to be the son of music composer Ismail Darbar has been dating the model-actress for quite some time now and rumours about their wedding began when she was inside Bigg Boss 14 house. The duo made their relationship official and shared a picture from their low-key engagement ceremony. Currently, the two of them are in Dubai to spend quality time and amid this fresh doing rounds state that the two are all set to tie the knot on December 25 in Mumbai.

A report in Pinkvilla stated that their wedding will take place in ITC Maratha that is situated in Mumbai. The report further read, "We have exclusively learned from a source close to Gauahar Khan about the venue of the wedding which happens to be The same source has stated that the actress wanted a royal location for their shoot because of which they zeroed on the aforementioned location. The wedding festivities will begin on December 22, 2020. According to the source, only family members and close friends will attend the functions owing to the COVID-19 crisis."

ALSO READ: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khan's wedding pics, videos with Mufti Anas go viral. Seen yet?

There is also more information claiming that the couple will soon reach the historical Fort Jadhavgadh Hotel in Pune for their pre-wedding shoot. However, nothing has been confirmed by the two of them yet.

Zaid and Gauahar announced the good news of their engagement through a picture in which they were seen along with balloons having the text 'She said yes' written on it.

Their Instagram is filled with quirky dance videos and adorable pictures. Catch them here:

Don't they make a beautiful pair?

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries