Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's Zindagi Gulzar Hai set to return to Indian TV: Know when and where to watch

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai which garnedred a massive fanbase across borders is all set to return to the Indian television. The show will air on the Zindagi channel which has been launched on DTH platforms including Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H as a 'value-added service.' Several other Pakistani shows such as Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aunn Zara and Sadqay Tumhare will also make way for the Indian audience.

The official Instagram page of Zee Zindagi announced the news that Zindagi Gulzar Hai is returning to television. "Jazbaat se bhari kahaaniyan dilon pe dastaak dene ko hain taiyaar, Miliye unn kirdaaron se jo banayenge aapki zindagi gulzar. Zindagi NOW on TV! Tune in to: Tata Play Zindagi on channel no. 154 Dish Zindagi Active on channel no. 117 d2h Zindagi Active on channel no. 11 (sic)," read the note.

Fans reactions

Indian fans are thrilled after the update and they have been sharing their reactions on social media platforms.

About Zindagi Gulzar Hai

It is a 2012 romance drama that revolves around Zaroon Junaid and Kashaf Murtaza, two people, opposite in thoughts and financial status. It has a strong female protagonist, contributing to its popularity amongst women. Audience also loved their on-screen chemistry. Based on the novel of the same name by Umera Ahmad, it was first telecasted from 30 November 2012 to May 2013 in Pakistan.