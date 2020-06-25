Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVANGIJOSHI Fake News Alert: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan to continue as leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The fans of the popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai who were waiting for a new update related to the shooting of the show got shocked after reports of the lead actress Shivangi Joshi leaving the show started doing rounds. However, it has come to light that the news is false. India TV reporter in Mumbai confirmed that the reports of Shivangi quitting the show are fake. The show that began in the year 2009 made many fans thanks to its interesting plot and the cast which also included names of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra who played Akshara and Naitik. A report on Thursday stated that the actress will be bidding the show goodbye and the makers have planned of moving forward with the show by introducing a new female character opposite Mohsin who plays Kartik in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira aka Shivangi Joshi to bid goodbye to the show? Deets inside

The report in Spotboye stated, "A reliable source informs SpotboyE.com that makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a different plan for the show post lockdown. According to their new storyline, a new actress will mark an entry in the show, and slowly equation between her and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be built. Post which, Shivangi's character of Naira will gradually get sidetracked."

However, there's no need to get sad as the two of your favourite stars will continue cheering you up through their show once the new episodes are shot. For the unversed, Shivangi and Mohsin entered the show in 2016 when the generation leap was introduced. Naira played the role of Akshara and Naitik's daughter. Hina and Karan left when they thought that their characters have turned monotonous.

