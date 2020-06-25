Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVANGIJOSHI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira aka Shivangi Joshi to bid goodbye to the show? Deets inside

Counted amongst one of the most popular daily soaps, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going on over a decade now. It began in the year 2009 and left the audience amazed by its interesting plot and characters which were earlier played by actors like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, etc. The reason why it has become one of the longest-running TV shows to date is the fact that the makers keep on adding interesting twists and turns which adds on to the excitement of the fans. Recently, the show witness Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan playing the lead roles of Naira and Kartik. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting has been put to halt but for the fans who have been waiting for new episodes, we have an update and it might not be a piece of good news for many. The latest reports suggest that Shivangi might end her journey and bid the show goodbye soon.

Shivangi's character in the show is deeply loved. Not only this, but even her chemistry with her co-star is also the reason why the show keeps on hitting the top of the TRP charts. However, now it seems that all of it will end soon, as a report by Spotboye. The makers have even come up with a plan of how to take the show forward. The report stated, "A reliable source informs SpotboyE.com that makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a different plan for the show post lockdown. According to their new storyline, a new actress will mark an entry in the show and slowly equation between her and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be built. Post which, Shivangi's character of Naira will gradually get sidetracked."

Well, that's definitely sad news for Kartik and Naira fans who loved seeing their cute on-screen chemistry!

It was after Shivangi's decision that the creative team came up with a new storyline. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet from the side of both the actress as well as the producer Rajan Shahi.

For the unversed, Shivangi and Mohsin were introduced in the year 2016 after the generation leap. Naira is the daughter of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra) who left after the feeling that their characters have turned monotonous. Considering the fact that the fans were deeply shocked after Hina's exit, how will everyone deal with Shivangi's absence and the new character only time will tell.

