Elvish Yadav gets bail by Gurugram Court in snake venom case

Gurugram Court grants bail to Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

A Gurugram Court granted bail to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Saturday. He was arrested on March 17, in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. After spending 6 days in jail, Elvish was first granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court on Friday. And today, On March 23, the Bigg Boss OTT winner was granted by a Gurugram Court as well. Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi had said that the court has granted bail to him on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each".

Know about the case here

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and was interrogated by the police. After spending almost a week in jail, Elvish was first granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court on March 22.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Noida Police had imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvis Yadav. 29 NDPS act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug-related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

For the unversed, nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raid. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offense and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

