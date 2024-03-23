Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
  5. Joker 2 will feature 15 songs including original track 'That's Entertainment'

Joker 2 will feature 15 songs including original track 'That's Entertainment'

The audience will get a full dose of music in the film Joker 2. There are reports of 15 songs have been included in this film. A famous song from The Band Wagon will also feature in the film.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2024 13:16 IST
Joker 2
Image Source : X Joker 2 will feature 15 songs including original track
Interesting news has come regarding Joker: Folie à Deux. This is a musical psychological thriller film. So, the main focus will be on music. Despite this, how many songs the film will have, being directed by director Todd Phillips, was a mystery until today. Reports suggest that there will be 15 songs in the film
 
The song of 'The Band Wagon' will also feature in Joker: Folie à Deux
 
According to several reports, a lot of famous songs will be covered in this film. One of these will be 'That's Entertainment' from the 1953 musical romantic film 'The Band Wagon'. It is also being said that most of the songs could be from 'Jukebox Musicals'. It is expected that Joker 2 will break traditional norms in terms of music.
 
Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on this day
 
The film Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to the 2019 film Joker. This sequel film is being released on a bigger scale. This film will be released on October 4, 2024. The audience also seems excited about the release of this film, and this news related to the music of the film will further increase their interest.
 
Joker: Folie à Deux cast
 
Joaquin Phoenix will be seen playing the lead role in the film Joker: Folie à Deux. Whereas, Lady Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The cast of the film will feature Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Just like Joker, Todd Phillips will also direct the Joker: Folie à Deux. Music is being handled by Hildur Guðnadóttir.
 
