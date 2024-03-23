Ajay Devgn to feature in Palwankar Baloo's biopic after Maidaan? Tigmanshu Dhulia to be in director's chair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajay Devgn gets hands on Palwankar Baloo's biopic

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is in the headlines these days for his upcoming film Maidaan. For the unversed, Maidaan is late footballer Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. It was under the guidance of Abdul Rahim that the Indian football team won the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. Now it is being said that after Maidan, the actor may feature in another sports biopic.

Former cricketer Palwankar Baloo is in making?

After Maidaan, Ajay can be seen working in another sports biopic. However, it has not been officially announced yet. But reports suggest that former cricketer Palwankar Baloo's biopic is in the pre-production phase. Producers Ajay Devgn, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Preeti Vinay Sinha are preparing to make a film on this player, who won his rightful place on the field by overcoming caste discrimination. However, a few reports also claim that the makers have not yet selected the lead actor and director for the biopic. The shooting of the film is likely to begin by the end of the year.

Who was Palwankar Baloo?

The achievements of some heroes sometimes remain buried in history. Cricketer Palwankar Baloo is also included among them. In his 2002 book 'A Corner of a Foreign Field: The Indian History of a British Sport', historian Ramchandra Guha threw light on Baloo, the country's first cricketer who belonged to the Dalit community. Baloo, who started as a grounds man at the cricket club in Pune, came to Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1896 and was selected to play for the Hindu Gymkhana. Today he is counted among the legendary Indian cricketers, but his path was not easy. He faced discrimination throughout his career.

On Ajay Devgn's work front

The year 2024 is going to be great for Ajay Devgn. Many of his movies are going to be released this year. His first release of the year Shaitaan is performing well at the box office. Next, he will be seen in footballer Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. Apart from this, the actor will end the year with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. This film features, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Ajay also has Raid 2 and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in the pipeline.

Also Read: Beginning of golden era of Indian football: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan trailer is finally out now | Watch