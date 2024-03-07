Beginning of golden era of Indian football: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan trailer is finally out now | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic

The year 2024 is going to be in the name of Ajay Devgn. Many of his films are going to be released this year. It includes Raid 2 and Singham Again. And now Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic Maidaan will also be released this year. The makers of the film have finally shared its trailer on Thursday. With this, a long wait for Maidaan is also coming to an end. This film had been in production for a long time. Ajay Devgn has shared its first look, three years ago. Despite the completion of filming and initial plans to release in June 2023, Ajay Devgn's film has faced delays.

Maidaan's powerful trailer is goosebump-worthy

The trailer of Maidaan begins with Ajay Devgn's powerful dialogs. It takes you through the struggles of building a national football team with people having no expectations. Ajay's screen presence as Syed Abdul Rahim in the trailer is worthy enough to create anticipation. The Maidaan trailer also features Jawan actor Priyamani as Syed Abdul Rahim's wife and Gajraj Rao as Rudranil Ghosh.

Watch the trailer here:

Boney Kapoor has produced the film

The sports drama film is based on the golden era of Indian football. It is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindranath Sharma. This film has been produced by Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor. Maidaan's exact release date has not been finalised yet, but the film will release on Eid 2024.

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim?

For the unversed, Maidaan is late footballer Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic. It was under the guidance of Abdul Rahim that the Indian football team won the 1951 and 1962 Asian Games. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. In the film, Ajay will tell the story of this incredible hero who played a vital role in elevating Indian football and winning laurels for the country.

