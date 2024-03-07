Critics Choice Awards 2024: Tough competition between Vikrant Massey, Manoj Bajpayee; see nominations list

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Critics Choice Awards 2024: See full nominations list

The Critics' Choice Awards is returning for its sixth season. The nomination list for this award ceremony has been revealed on Wednesday. Vikrant Massey has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in 12th Fail. He will compete with stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Mammootty in this category. The Critics' Choice Awards is a pan India award function, that honors the best films, web and short films of the year as well as actors and actresses from across the country. Critics' Choice Awards will be held on March 12 in Mumbai.

Among actresses, Jyotika, Kalki Koechlin, Shefali Shah, and Shahana Goswami have received nominations in the Best Actress (Feature Film) category. The nominations for the feature film category include 17 feature films from 7 languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil. Some of these are- 12th Fail, Zoram, Kathal- The Core, Dhuin.

Full list of nominations for Critics' Choice Awards 2024:

Film Nominations

Best Film

12th Fail, Dhooin, Fire in the Mountains, Zoram, Kaathal- The Core, Koozhangal, Nanapakal Nerthu Mayakkam, Shesh Paata, Three of Us, Tora Husband.

Best Actor (Male)

Vikrant Massey (12th Fail), Abhinav Jha (Dhuin), Manoj Bajpayee (Zoram), Mammootty (Kaathal - The Core), Prasannajit Chatterjee (Shesh Pata)

Best Actor (Female)

Humilta Rai (Fire in the Mountains), Kalki Kekalan (Goldfish), Jyothika (Kaathal - The Core), Shefali Shah (Three of Us), Shahana Goswami (Zwingato).

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Ambarish Bhattacharya (Ardhangini), Pankaj Kapur (Bheed), Aditya Rawal (Faraz), Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan), Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal - The Core)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Jaya Ahsan (Ardhangini), Deepti Naval (Goldfish), Smita Tambe (Zoram), Gunjalamma (Pinky Elli?), Gargi Roy Choudhury (Shesh Pata)

Best writing

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Ayush Saxena and Vikas Divyakirti (12th failed), Prashant Rana, Achal Mishra, Anubhav Priya and Abhinav Jha (Dhuin), Devashish Makhija (Zoram), P S Vinodraj (Koojungal), Reema Das (Tora Husband)

Best Director

Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail), Devashish Makhija (Zoram), P S Vinodraj (Koojungal), Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three of Us), Reema Das (Tora Husband).

Best Editing

Achal Mishra (Dhuin), Abhro Banerjee (Zoram), Ganesh Siva (Koojhangal), Samyukta Kaza (Three of Us), Reema Das (Tora Husband).

Best Cinematography

Anand Basanl (Dhuin), Piyush Putti (Zoram), Vignesh Kummulai and Che Parathi (Koozhangal), Theni Eshwar (Nanapakkal Nerathu Mayakkam), Avinash Arun Dhavare (Three of Us).

Web Series Nominations

Best Web Series

Dahad, Farzi, Jubilee, Kohra, Trial by Fire.

Best Director

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi (Roar), Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee), Randeep Jha (Kohla), Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avni Deshpande (Trial by Fire)

Best Writing

Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Sumit Arora (Roar), Atul Sabarwal (Jubilee), Gunjeet Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudeep Sharma (Fog), Konkana Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Prashant Nair and Kevin Luperchio (Trial by Fire)

Best Actor (Male)

Vijay Verma (Dahaad), Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Suvinder Vicky (Kohra), Gagan Dev Rair (Scam 2003- The Telgi Story: Volume 2)

Best Actor (Female)

Sonakshi Sinha (Roar), Vamika Gabbi (Jubilee), Tilotma Shome (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Rajshri Deshpande (Trial by Fire).

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Gulshan Devaiah (Dahaad), Vijay Sethupathi (Fargie), Siddhant Gupta (Jubilee), Barun Sobti (Kohra), Abhay Deol (Trial by Fire)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Zoa Morani (Dahaad), Aditi Rao Hydari (Jubilee), Mona Singh (Kala Paani), Amrita Subhash (Lust Stories 2: The Mirror), Nimrit Kaur (School of Lies).

Short Film nominations

Best Short Film

Cabbage, Vulture, Next Please, Nocturnal Burger, Scenes of Pandemic.

Best Director

Disha Bhardwaj (Chupiroh), Manish Saini (Vulture), Rishav Kapoor (Next, Please), Reema Maya (Nocturnal Burgers), Tanmay Shekhar (Scenes of Pandemic).

Best Actor (Male)

Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Cabbage), Sanjay Mishra (Vulture), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Infiltration Between the Borders), Deepak Rai Panje (Sura), Denzil Smith (White Ant).

Best Actor (Female)

Munmun Sen (Cabbage), Shreya Dhanwantri (Next, Please), Milo Sunka (Nocturnal Burger), Molashree (Scenes of Pandemic), Anita Date (Shurpanakha).

Best Writing

Ashok Sankhala and Manish Saini (Vulture), Chaitanya Tamhane (Next, Please), Reema Maya (Nocturnal Burger), Tanmay Shekhar (Scenes of Pandemic), Shalini Adnani (White Ant)

Best Cinematography

Swati Deepak (Vulture), Jigmet Wangchuk (Last Days of Summer), Harshvir Oberoi (Nocturnal Burgers), Abhay Balkawade (Pran Pratistha), Edric Watson (White Ant)

