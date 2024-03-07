Anupam Kher announces new project on 69th birthday, turns director for Tanvi The Great

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher announces new project on 69th birthday

National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 69th birthday today (7 March). Anupam Kher shared a video a day before his birthday i.e. on 6th March. In this video, he said that he is going to do something new and challenging on the occasion of his birthday. Now on the morning of his birthday, the actor has revealed this secret and surprised his fans with his new project.

Anupam Kher announces new film

Anupam Kher told on X (formerly Twitter) that he is going to direct a film named 'Tanvi The Great'. “Today, on my birthday, I proudly announce the name of the film (Tanvi The Great) that I have decided to direct. Some stories find their way in and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought of to start is to go to the temple of my mother Dulari and seek her blessings and let my father's picture also bless me," said the National Award winning actor.

Tanvi the Great is a Musical story

Anupam Kher further said that he has been working on this musical story of passion, courage, innocence, and happiness for the last few years. And finally, the shooting will start tomorrow on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. "Birthday is the best day to challenge yourself! Please send me your love, good wishes, and blessings! Om Namah Shivay!” said the actor.

Anupam Kher had tried his hands on direction

Let us tell you that earlier in 2002, Anupam Kher directed a film named 'Om Jai Jagdish'. This film was the story of three brothers, whose characters were played by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar and Tara Sharma played their love interests.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film 'Kaagaj 2', which was released on March 1. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and late actor Satish Kaushik are in lead roles in this film.

