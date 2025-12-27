Schools closed state-wise due to cold wave; UP, Bihar, Jharkhand on the list Schools in Patna upto grade 8 will be closed till December 30. The Classes above grade 8 will operate from 10 am to 3:30, as per the order of district administration. Schools in Jharkhand's Ranchi district will be closed till December 31 due to the prevailing cold wave conditions.

New Delhi:

Due to severe cold and dense fog conditions, schools in various states in India have announced school holidays. Schools in Bihar's Patna, Jharkhand's Ranchi, several districts in Uttar Pradesh will be closed amid severe cold wave conditions.

“Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, all government, non-government and private schools operating within Ranchi district are directed to suspend classes from KG to class 12 from December 27 to December 31, 2025,” the circular mentioned.

The order cited a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast severe cold and cold wave conditions in Jharkhand until further notice. “It is to be noted that Ranchi district has been categorised in the yellow zone, indicating a high probability of severe cold and cold wave conditions,” it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools in Varanasi, Sitapur were earlier closed on December 26. In Maharajganj district, school holidays have been announced upto Class 8 till December 27.

State-Wise winter vacation schedule

Delhi: January 1 to 15, 2026

Punjab: December 22 to January 10, 2026

Haryana: January 1 to 15

Odisha: December 23 to January 1, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: December 20- 31 (Tentative)

Jammu and Kashmir

Class 1- 8- December 1 to February 28

Class 9- 12- December 11 to February 22.

Andhra Pradesh

As per the Academic Calendar 2025–26, missionary schools will observe a Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27.

Telangana

The missionary schools in Telangana will remain closed for Christmas vacation from December 23 to December 27, 2025.

Kendriya Vidyalayas: December 23 to January 1, 2026.