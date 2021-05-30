Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM KAPOOR, SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI Ekta Kapoor, Sumona Chakravarti pen heartfelt note as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain completes 10 years

Television's one of the most popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain completed its ten years on Sunday. The show that featured actors Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles won many hearts and garnered a massive fanbase. As the show achieved a special milestone producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to pen a heartfelt note.

Ekta shared a small promo clip featuring Sakshi and Ram. Last year, the show’s rerun was aired during the lockdown. Sharing the video clip, Ekta wrote, "Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard ths this morning:) so much love was experienced in thsi one ! An ode to mature love ! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team (sic)."

Many celebrities dropped their love and admiration for the show in the comments section. Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor wrote in “Omg !!!!! One of the most memorable shows." Actress Shraddha Arya dropped heart emoticons. Ashwiny Tiwari wrote, "Also our first association And that logo design, films. A decade-old memory. Remember speaking to you on the phone sharing the promo scripts."

Sumona Chakravarti who played Ram's younger half-sister, Natasha in the show shared a few pictures and wrote a heartfelt note. "Happy 10th Anniversary to a show that catapulted me into a household name. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. A show that gave me my due as an actor, made me popular. BALH is my claim to fame. My role of Natasha/Nutz/choti remains closest to my heart. What a graph the character had over a span of 3 yrs. A show that was successful because of the makers, the writers, the creatives, the entire cast & crew. Thank u so much for showering us with abundance of love even after the show got over. #10yearsofBadeAchheLagteHain."

Ashwiny Tiwari shared on her Instagram account, “A decade ago did not even think or plan where destiny could take me. Just wanted to do good work with oneness. Campaign idea / scripts / logo design / created while at Leo Burnett. We were trying a new form of communication for @sonytvofficial @001danishkhan Still remember my conversation as a creative director leading sony account, sharing the whole campaign with @ektarkapoor and ten years later there is still so much love to create and also Gajju my dear friend for over a decade. So much admiration for you @gajrajrao #badeacchelagtehain #gratitude #sharelove @srv.aman @csumanair @niteshtiwari22 @abhislens Manan Mehta, Anup Vishwanathan Anupriya Shetty @i_am_grrooott @bawlekiduniya Manju Atin Wahal.”

BALH was based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel. It also starred Chahatt Khanna, Samir Kochhar, Shubhavi Choksey and many others.