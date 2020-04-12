Divyanka Tripathi reveals why she and husband Vivek Dahiya are staying in different rooms

One of the most adored couples of the small screen, Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya met each other on the set of the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Fans follow them for whatever they do and this is the perfect time to guide your fans about doing the right thing which is staying indoors to protect oneself from the novel coronavirus, the cases of which have crossed a toll of 8000. The two stars are these days quarantining at their house. If you are thinking that they two like the others are also having a romantic time with each other, then probably you are wrong. They are not staying in the same room despite being in the same house and it is not what you think it is.

Going by Divyanka's latest Instagram post, she is missing her husband a lot because there are now 'dooriyaan' between the two because of the coronavirus. Sharing an adorable throwback picture she captioned the same as, "Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There's no end to this feeling....Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome." Have a look:

They are practicing social distancing, quite literally! What do you think?

The two recently took part in PM #9PM9minutes initiative and lighted candles for the corona warriors. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "इसी तरह हम साथ रहें, एक दूसरे का साहस बनें! बस अब कोतवाल को आखें मत दिखाना ! नहीं चलेगा कोई बहाना बंद करो छुप छुप के बाहर जाना, बहुत हुई मनमानी... अब करोना को है हराना ! -दिव्यंका त्रिपाठी दहिया"

She recently came into limelight because of her brother Aishwarya Tripathi- a pilot in Indigo airlines who was asked to home quarantine after he reached Bhopal after flying many international flights. In an Instagram post, she revealed how a notice outside her house caused panic in the airline staff because it did not mention that his brother was not corona positive.

Meanwhile, have a look at some more activities in which the actress indulged in during her quarantine:

