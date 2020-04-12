Divyanka Tripathi reveals why she and husband Vivek Dahiya are staying in different rooms 

One of the most adored couples of the small screen, Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya met each other on the set of the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Fans follow them for whatever they do and this is the perfect time to guide your fans about doing the right thing which is staying indoors to protect oneself from the novel coronavirus, the cases of which have crossed a toll of 8000. The two stars are these days quarantining at their house. If you are thinking that they two like the others are also having a romantic time with each other, then probably you are wrong. They are not staying in the same room despite being in the same house and it is not what you think it is.
Going by Divyanka's latest Instagram post, she is missing her husband a lot because there are now 'dooriyaan' between the two because of the coronavirus. Sharing an adorable throwback picture she captioned the same as, "Honey bun...now I miss you while we are in different rooms. There's no end to this feeling....Thankfully! #LoveSweetLove @ #HomeSweetHome." Have a look:
Fight Against Coronavirus
They are practicing social distancing, quite literally! What do you think?
The two recently took part in PM #9PM9minutes initiative and lighted candles for the corona warriors. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "इसी तरह हम साथ रहें, एक दूसरे का साहस बनें! बस अब कोतवाल को आखें मत दिखाना ! नहीं चलेगा कोई बहाना बंद करो छुप छुप के बाहर जाना, बहुत हुई मनमानी... अब करोना को है हराना ! -दिव्यंका त्रिपाठी दहिया"
She recently came into limelight because of her brother Aishwarya Tripathi- a pilot in Indigo airlines who was asked to home quarantine after he reached Bhopal after flying many international flights. In an Instagram post, she revealed how a notice outside her house caused panic in the airline staff because it did not mention that his brother was not corona positive.
View this post on Instagram
#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE! My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled and we are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive
Meanwhile, have a look at some more activities in which the actress indulged in during her quarantine:
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries