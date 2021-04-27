Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi pens heartfelt note as she mourns demise of fan

Television popular actress Divyanka Tripathi offered her condolences after learning that one of her fans died due to heart disease. The actress took to her Instagram stories and penned an emotional note. She wrote, "Deeply Saddened by the demise of a dear follower and a very loving person - Mahi. RIP". She reshared a post that had been originally posted by an account called 'memories_of_divekan_'. The note stated how the fan had a heart problem and had succumbed to it. It also mentioned that it was her last wish to get the message sent across to Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi pens heartfelt note as she mourns demise of fan

Divyanka's husband and actor Vivek Dahiya also mourned the demise of the girl. He sent a personal text to his sister which was shared by the account memories_of_divekan_ in the Instagram stories. Vivek wrote, "Oh god. I'm really sorry for your loss Ruhi. I believe she was your sister. How old was she? What happened exactly? Please accept my sincere condolences. RIP Mahi"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEMORIES_OF_DIVEKAN_ Divyanka Tripathi pens heartfelt note as she mourns demise of fan

Divyanka Tripathi often keeps interacting with her fans on social media through Instagram lives and Ask me anything sessions.. Divyanka and Vivek married in 2016.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Radhe song 'Seeti Maar' breaks records, mints 30 mn views in 24 hrs

On the professional front, Divyanka was recently seen hosting TV show Crime Crime. Apart from this, the actress has been seen as a lead actress in popular daily soaps like 'Banoon Main Teri Dulhan' and 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein'. She has made a mark on the web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Divyanka has also appeared in couple dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' with her husband Vivek Dahiya

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan to return as host after he recovers from COVID-19; Anu Malik to join as judge