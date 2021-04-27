Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan to return as host after he recovers from COVID-19; Anu Malik to join as judge

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADU KI MADHU Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan to return as host after he recovers from COVID-19

Television's popular singing reality show Indian Idol will soon witness the return of its host and popular singer Aditya Narayan. Aditya took an exit from the show after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He has now recovered and has started the shoot. Not just this, the show will also see a change in the judge's panel as Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will be missing and will be replaced by music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

"While I was in quarantine, it was challenging. I really love my work and I was not able to join the shoot since I had to follow covid protocols and be in isolation. I think it is very important to be extremely careful and follow all the guidelines at this stage," he says.

He adds: "While in quarantine, I was missing all the contestants, the judges, the musicians and the entire team of Indian Idol. I cherish the beautiful memories and super fun moments on set that I have experienced over the past few months. It finally feels good that I am all set to return to the stage, full of new vigour, zeal and, of course, antibodies!"

Anu Malik had been a part of the previous seasons of the show. Television's popular celebrities Rithvik Dhanjani and Jay Bhanushali had stepped into Aditya's shoes to host the show. Due to the COVID-19 situation and lockdown in Maharahstra, the team of Indian Idol 12 has moved to Daman and the shooting of the recent episodes taking place there.

For the unversed, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 03. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and informed his fans that he has tested positive. He asked his fans to stay safe and follow the safety precautions. Shweta also reposted the message on her Instagram.

Aditya Narayan wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

