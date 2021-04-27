Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Radhe song 'Seeti Maar' breaks records, mints 30 mn views in 24 hrs

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ ZEE MUSIC COMPANY Salman Khan, Disha Patni's Radhe song 'Seeti Maar' breaks records, mints 30 mn views in 24 hrs

Salman Khan's new song "Seeti maar", which was launched on Monday, has garnered over 30 million views in 24 hours. The dance number is filmed on Salman and Disha Patani for the much-hyped action drama "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha, also known as 'Jani Master'. Unconfirmed reports said the track has become the most viewed video within 24 hours globally. "Seeti maar" is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham". The original number was filmed on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The announcement of the song's arrival was made by Salman Khan on Twitter where he shared the link and wrote, "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u hve performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun."

"Radhe" also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Prabh Deva directorial set to release on the occasion of Eid on May 13, in theatres and the pay per view platform Zeeplex. Radhe is also scheduled to release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.

