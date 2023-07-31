Disha Vakani making a comeback as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | CONFIRMED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Disha Vakani as Dayaben

Jethalal and Daya's iconic Jodi will soon be reunited on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the longest-running on Indian television. Disha Vakani’s popular character of Dayaben has been missing from the popular sitcom for over six years, however, there might be a piece of good news for all TMKOC fans. On the 15th anniversary of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about Disha and Daya's role.

Asit Modi's statement

One of the most well-known characters in the show, Daya has amassed a massive fan base over the years owing to her distinctive acting abilities, funny interactions and antics. Now, on the celebratory occasion, Asit Modi reportedly made a big announcement that he would be soon bringing back fans' favourite Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. He said, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist isDaya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for almost 15 years now. However, several actors have made exit from the show including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha and Neha Mehta among others. Recently, Raj Anadkat, who used to play the role of Tappu, also left the show.

Allegations against Asit Modi and team

TMKOC has been making negative waves for some time now. Allegations were raised against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya. Jennifer, well-known for her role as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, exited after 15 years and Asit Modi of sexual harassment. Adding to this, Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri, recently claimed that the TMKOC makers tortured her while working on the show. She said she had suicidal thoughts at that time. She also opened up about the toxic environment on the show’s set and how her payment was delayed by the makers for more than a year. Many characters too shed light on the darker side of what goes on behind the scenes of the popular sitcom TMKOC.

