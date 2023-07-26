Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja slams 'sadist' Asit Modi, says 'replace me with...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priya Ahuja and Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah has been making waves for some time now. In the latest episode, it was seen that a new face has been introduced as Rita Reporter. Earlier, Priya Ahuja Rajda essayed the mentioned character, and after eight months, the actress was shocked at her replacement. Now, she has levelled shocking allegations against the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and his team. Priya called out Asit Modis's unprofessional behaviour for not acknowledging and responding to her messages.

Priya told ETimes, "I wasn't aware that I was getting replaced on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nobody from their team reached out to me that I'm not a part of the show. In fact, I'd messaged Asit bhai on May 5th asking if I am still a part of the show and I did not get any response from them. Later, May 17th, 18th I messaged Sohil Ramani, Asit Bhai again that you guys have been really unprofessional and because of that attitude, I have not heard from you guys since the last 8 months and neither you guys have replied to my messages. So, I announce that I'm not part of your show from today onwards. After that till today, they have not acknowledged my message or replied to my message in any way. All I got to know was 19th-20th they auditioned for a new Rita Reporter and July 21st they shot with the new Rita."

The actress, who played the role of Rita Reporter for 14 years, added she is very hurt. "Of course, it is very heartbreaking. I am extremely hurt by the behaviour. They could have kept the basic respect by changing the character name or else at least by acknowledging my message. I was not expecting that they would call me or request me to come back because since the time my husband Malav Rajda has left the show, they directly ousted me from TMKOC. They did not contact me for 8 months, is baat ka aur kya matlab nikalu main...They wanted to hear from me that I'm leaving the show, the moment I told them, unko laga isne chodh diya ab isko dikhate hain hum iski jagah," she said.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the long-running sitcom, has garnered immense popularity among viewers. However, it has been in the headlines for negative reports. Allegations were raised against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya.

ALSO READ: TMKOC's former director Malav Rajda breaks silence on allegations of set being 'male chauvinist'

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry & Monika Bhadoriya VS Asit Modi controversy | Explained

Latest Entertainment News