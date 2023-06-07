TMKOC's former director Malav Rajda breaks silence on allegations of set being 'male chauvinist'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAVRAJDA Malav Rajda opens on TMKOC set being male chauvinist

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the long-running sitcom, has garnered immense popularity among viewers. However, allegations were raised against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya. Now, Malav Rajda, who has directed the show for 14 years, has addressed the accusations of the set being labelled as "male chauvinist."

The former director was quizzed about whether he feels that the set is ''male chauvinist." Malav told Pinkvilla, "Kahi bar kya hota hai, actors often think from their point of view, humko sab sochna padhta hai. Aaj agar combination shoot karna hai jaha gents bhi ho, ladies bhi ho, humlog gents ka close pehle kar lenge kyunki agle din subah gents ka call time jaldi hoga and ladies ka late see hoga. But they don't understand this, unko lagta hai ki wo log ayese hi baithe hai and udhar gents log ka shooting ho gaya."

He further added that the show has become male-centric. "Kyunki after Daya, the show became more male-centric, be it Bhide or Jethalal or Popatlal. Unke story bhi zyada hoti hai aur kaam bhi. They are working more hours. So, as a director, I have to see that they remain fresh. Male chauvinistic bolke ayesa kuch nahi hai."

Malav went on to remark that most work in the entertainment industry is done on a seniority basis. "Aaj agar Jethalal ka scene hai toh Dilip bhai ka pehle karna padhta hai kyunki wo senior actor hai. Wo mahiney ke 26 din shoot karta hai, so he needs to be fresh. But ladies log, mahine ke 10-12 din shoot karte hai. Toh kabhi kisiko lagta hai ki yaar, humara pehle nahi huya," he signs off.

