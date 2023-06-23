Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry & Monika Bhadoriya VS Asit Modi controversy | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jennifer Mistry vs Asit Modi; Monika Bhadoriya

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah is currently making waves for controversial reasons. Jennifer Mistry, well-known for her role as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show, exited the show after 15 years and accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. Adding to this, Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri, recently claimed that the TMKOC makers tortured her while working on the show. She said she had suicidal thoughts at that time. She also opened up about the toxic environment on the show’s set and how her payment was delayed by the makers for more than a year.

Many shed light on the darker side of what goes on behind the scenes of the popular sitcom TMKOC. Let's take a look at the whole controversy.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal vs Asit Modi

On May 11, 2023, Jennifer made serious allegations against Asit Modi of sexual harassment. She claimed that she quit the show after the makers misbehaved with her when she tried to leave for her half-day about which she had informed the team earlier. She said that it is a 'male chauvinistic' place and people working in TMKOC are 'bonded labour'. According to a report in TOI, Jennifer Mistry has filed a complaint against Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace. The actress claimed that she gave her last shot on March 6 and never went back to the set.

Reacting to the same, accused Sohil Ramani said that the actress (Jennifer) is 'desperate' and the allegation is a fabrication of lies. He also called it 'cheap publicity'. On the other hand, show's producer Asit Modi declined Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegation and said that it is baseless. He mentioned that they sacked Jennifer from the show and they have all the proof. "This is just a fake and baseless allegation and it holds no truth. She is just trying to malign my image. We sacked her from the show and my team. My director and the team asked her to leave the show. We have all the proof and I am not talking just randomly. My production will soon send you all the proofs and documents," Modi said.

Monika Bhadoriya accuses TMKOC makers

Speaking to India TV, Monika Bhadoriya said, "They (TMKOC makers) misbehave and treat people wrongly. They treat us like dogs. They usually halt everyone's money and when I left, they also stopped my payment, which was given after 1 year. I used to fight a lot; I used to go to the office frequently and they never met, and they always told the team to inform me that they weren't there."

She accused the makers of withholding her dues, saying, "Too many times they've not paid my money. At the time of my help, they did a lot of wrong things. My mother was a cancer patient; she did not have time, but they did not let me go there on time. I used to stay in the hospital at night and come to shoot during the day on an emergency basis when I had no work to do. They used to tell me that when we give you money, you have to do what we say. Munmun Dutta supported me on that. I had said that I do not want to work in such negativity. They threatened, 'Do you think if you leave this show, I will let you work somewhere?'"

Monika extended her support to Jennifer and said, "I'm with Jennifer on her allegations because I've been there and experienced it."

Jennifer slammed Mandar Chandwadkar

Reacting to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's accusations, Mandar Chandwadkar claimed, "I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them. It is not a male-chauvinistic place. It's a happy place with a healthy environment." Following his claims, Jennifer slammed Mandar for backing Asit Kumar Modi. She said Mandar being a male, 'will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him.' She explained, "Mandar knows every single part of my life, every single minute of my life, he is so close to me. When he spoke against me, then I said I won't tolerate this. He knows I have all the phone recordings with me and that is the reason he is quiet."

Malav Rajda supports Jennifer Mistry

After the shocking revelation, the makers released a statement calling Jennifer indisciplined, having an abusive nature and someone who misbehaved with everyone. However, Malav Rajda, the former director of TMKOC, has called the allegations baseless and untrue.

Rajda who directed Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal for 14 years, told ETimes, "Jennifer is one of the most jovial people on the sets. She is a happy-go-lucky person and gelled well with everyone. Be it the technical team, direction team, DOP, hair-makeup, or the co-stars, she was on good terms with everyone on the sets with everyone. I’ve been on the sets for 14 years and Jennifer has never misbehaved with anyone ever in front of me. She has never ever been abusive on the sets."

ALSO READ: TMKOC's ex-director Malav Rajda on Jennifer Mistry being called 'abusive': 'Shoot had to suffer...'

Priya Ahuja (Rita Reporter)'s experience

After Jennifer Mistry and Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja opened up about her experience. She revealed how her character got neglected in the show, Also, she claimed that Asit Modi gave a sexist reply when she asked for work. She said that when she reached out to the show's producer enquiring about her role, he ignored her calls, and when once he answered, Asit told Priya, "Why do you want to earn? Sit at home like a Queen. Your husband is earning."

Jennifer Mistry's official statement

On May 26, Jennifer Mistry had recorded her statement at Powai Police station against TMKOC makers. She had revealed, "I went to Powai police station yesterday and recorded my statement. I reached there around 12 pm and left from there at 6:15 pm. I have given my entire statement to them. I was there for 6 hours. Now, the law will take its course."

FIR against Asit Modi

An FIR has been registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operations head of the show Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj over sexual assault. A case has been registered against all three TMKOC makers under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Jennifer demanded public apology

Jennifer reportedly claimed the makers are trying to create confusion and levelling baseless allegations at her. She said "They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was so problematic why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it. I am saying this from Day 1, I want a public apology from them. Why Sohil contradicted his own statement- firstly I'm abusive etc, then I am his close friend and helped him in spirituality."

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry demands public apology from Asit Modi

Latest Entertainment News