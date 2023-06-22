Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry demands public apology from Asit Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jennifer Mistry and Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making negative headlines. Allegations were raised against the show's producer, Asit Kumar Modi, by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya. Also, an FIR was registered against Modi, operations head of the show Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj over sexual assault. While Modi went on to deny all the allegations, Jennifer expressed that she wants a public apology from the makers of the show.

Jennifer, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom, reportedly claimed the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are trying to create confusion and levelling baseless allegations at her. She told Etimes, "They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was so problematic why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it. I am saying this from Day 1, I want a public apology from them. Why Sohil contradicted his own statement- firstly I'm abusive etc, then I am his close friend and helped him in spirituality."

It all started after Jennifer accused the makers of sexual harassment. A case has been registered against all three TMKOC makers under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Jennifer Mistry on FIR against Asit Modi

The actress told Pinkvilla that she is ‘relieved but not happy’. "I am at least relieved that an action has been taken now but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted. I did not want this but God and the Universe is letting it happen, which means it had to happen. Let’s see, I am still praying for the highest good for everyone in the world and that everything happens in a nicer way," she said.

Earlier, Jennifer had also shared a video on Instagram in which she warned the makers to not consider her silence her weakness. She recited a couplet, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)

After her accusations, TMKOC producer Asit Modi refuted Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegation and said that it is baseless.

