Honey Singh death threat case: Delhi Police & IFSO special cell investigating Goldie Brar’s voice note

The Delhi Police recently registered a case after singer-rapper Honey Singh submitted a complaint alleging threats from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar through voice notes and calls. A senior police officer said Hardesh Singh alias Honey Singh alleged that a threat call was made on his manager Rohit Chabra's phone number where the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 lakh. According to the latest updates, the Special Cell is taking help from the IFSO unit to probe the threatening voice notes and call recordings.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Special CP Cell HGS Dhaliwal are personally monitoring this matter.

For the unversed, Goldie Brar is the same gangster who is also accused of murder in the case of Sidhu Moose Wala. According to reports, Goldie’s full name is Satwinderjit Singh. He was born in 1994 and is a BA graduate. He currently resides in Canada and works remotely from there through a module in Punjab. Several cases of criminal activities are pending against Brar. According to the charge sheet filed in the Moosewala murder case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

The singer-rapper's manager received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number. On the basis of the complaint, a case under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at Special Cell police station and further investigation is being conducted, the officer said.

Talking to reporters, Singh said, "My staff and I received threat calls with the name of Goldy Brar. I have requested the Delhi Police commissioner to provide security to me and investigate the case. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers," he said.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known for songs such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance.

